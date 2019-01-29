Unai Emery promised by Arsenal for summer budget amidst January transfer window drought

Unai Way or The High Way

As Arsenal hope to stay at pace with the teams atop the Premier League, it’s been a frustrating January transfer period as they have yet to sign any new players.

Looking to constantly improve, Unai Emery wants new signings, but according to reports , he is told that the team have promised new signings in the summer transfer window.

Initially, the Gunners have been linked with multiple players like Barcelona’s Denis Suarez, Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic and PSG Christopher Nkunku but no one has been brought in so far.

Unfortunately, the lack of money available has restricted this but Emery insists this is temporary and it will change in the summer.

He said: “When we have the possibility to buy different players with big quality to help us with their performance, we can do that. At the moment though the club is telling me this is not a good moment to buy new players.

“But the club say to me in the summer it is going to be different. And we are going to have chances to take and spend money to buy players.

“I know because I’ve spoken with the club, now the transfer market is difficult but we can take different chances in the summer.”