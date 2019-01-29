Manchester United set to extend contract for midfielder

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Manchester United manager?

It seems that Manchester United still see Juan Mata as part of their future plans.

According to reports , the Spaniard is going to be offered an extension ahead of the expiration of his current contract.

Mata’s deal ends in the summer but the 30-year-old will be offered a new one soon.

Coming in from Chelsea back in January 2014, Mata has won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League at Old Trafford.

This year, the Spaniard has made 22 appearances for the team and has scored five goals in the process.

Reportedly, the Red Devils are also trying to sort out deals for Ander Herrera, Ashley Young, David de Gea and Anthony Martial.