Arsenal ‘doing all they can’ to make signings, says Emery

With Ivan Perisic and Denis Suarez both linked to Arsenal, Unai Emery is hopeful the club will make two signings.

Unai Emery is confident that Arsenal are working as hard as possible to bring in a new signing before the transfer deadline amid talk of a move for Ivan Perisic.

The Gunners have been linked with midfielders throughout January, with interest in Barcelona’s Denis Suarez widely reported while Inter winger Perisic sat out his side’s defeat to Torino on Sunday. The Serie A giants claim he has asked to leave.

Both names were put to Emery on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s home Premier League clash with Cardiff City and, although the Arsenal boss could not identify a specific player, he is keen to see an arrival this week.

“It’s one thing the club is working on, the possibility with different players,” he told a news conference.

“I don’t know exactly which players, but it’s players with the possibility to help us, who can play on the wing, right or left. I think any player who can come here and help us is good news.

2 – Ivan Perisic is only the second player in the World Cup history to score a goal and concede a penalty in the #WorldCupFinal, after Marco Materazzi in 2006. Protagonists.#FRACRO #FRA #CRO — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 15, 2018

“[Suarez] is the same [as Perisic]. This transfer is not easy and the message is that the club are working on different players. The possibility, if it can be [done], is good for us.

“I don’t know [what will happen] because this transfer window is not easy. I know the club are doing all they can to achieve one player to help us.”

Emery confirmed Arsenal are looking at two players specifically and retains hope both may arrive, adding: “Between nil and two [signings]. Two because we are looking at two different players who have the possibility to come here.”

Arsenal have injury problems in defence, with Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis Papastathopoulos both absent for Tuesday, yet Emery does not believe another signing is required at the back.

“We can only bring players that we are very convinced will be able to help us with a good performance,” he said. “We have enough players who can play centre-back in the squad.

“The problem is we’re having a lot of injuries in this position. We have enough players. If we brought in another player, and all the other players we have are well to play, then we could maybe have a problem in the future.”