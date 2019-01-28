Arsenal superfan and actress posts racially abusive comments directed at Alex Iwobi

Esha Gupta, a Bollywood actress, posted screenshots of racially abusive messages shared between her and another friend on her Instagram account.

Gupta, 33, is a well known Arsenal fan who was rumoured to have dated club right back Hector Bellerin. She has also been spotted at the Emirates a number of times, supporting the team.

She posted the following screenshot of Whatsapp messages exchanged between her and a friend that contained racially abusive messages towards winger Alex Iwobi, referring to him as ‘gorilla-faced’ and stating that he hadn’t evolved from ‘Neanderthal to man.’

She later on ended up deleting the post but by the time, fans the world over had picked up on the highly inappropriate messaged and started lambasting her on social media.

I'm extremely proud to be a supporter of a club that has historically been at the forefront of the fight against racism and homophobia that are so prevalent in the game even today. You've failed that legacy. You need to resign. You're no ambassador for our club's values. — Chris (@KrimboSausage) January 28, 2019

How do you feel about an Arsenal brand ambassador making these racist comments about an Arsenal Academy graduate? @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Dfcpvl58mF — Chris (@LondonGoona) January 27, 2019

Okay Esha Gupta, sorry to reveal this to you but you're a racist. You should stop supporting Arsenal Football Club immediately. (The story has been deleted) pic.twitter.com/FtDSrSgylv — Adwait (@Adwait98) January 26, 2019

Hope he hasn't seen the comments by Esha Gupta, truly embarrassing as a person from an Indian background. Alex has been phenomenal recently 🔴 — Zayd 🦋 (@TenazTorreira) January 27, 2019

Gupta promptly apologised for her comments, saying that she was sorry for posting them and that it was borne out of frustration after Arsenal were handily beaten by Manchester United at the Emirates in their fourth round FA Cup match.

Guys m sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Wallah never meant it. Sorry guys forgive the stupidity 🙏🏽 #gooner4life — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 27, 2019

It was us discussing our frustration during the game.sorry as I din realise it directed towards racism.laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the games result guys.been victim of racism myself before. But this is not something m proud of. It was a fault,sorry guys — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 27, 2019

However, fans were still not willing to let her off the hook and continued calling her out despite her apology.

Don’t put #gooner4life after such stupidness we don’t wanna be associated with such dumbassery — name: yega (@YEGASMITH) January 27, 2019

Gorilla faced?

Nahh.. that's like level 9 racism.

Well she better be asked not to associate with us no more. Wenger didn't suffer for this — Kofi (@derek_acquah) January 27, 2019

*I'm sorry I got caught. — Gift of A Gunner. (@giftofagunner) January 27, 2019

Your response is embarrassing! You state on one hand you’ve suffered racism yet on the other have no idea that you’ve made a racial slur! Your ignorance and arrogance of this whole situation is beyond words! Please remove gooner from your profile! Your not part of our club/family — Keiron Batchelor (@keiron85) January 27, 2019