Watch: Marcus Rashford pulls off an incredible elastico-nutmeg on Manchester United teammate Fred

Marcus Rashford re-enacted the incredible elastico that he used in the game against Bournemouth recently – only this time, he sent the ball through teammate Fred’s legs.

Rashford and a group of his teammates appear to be warming up at the Emirates ahead of the FA Cup fourth round game against Arsenal when the English forward executed a picture perfect elastico-nutmeg on Fred.

Manchester United would go on to win the game 3-1, with Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial getting on the scoresheet. Marcus Rashford would come on in the second half, but failed to add to his goal tally of 5 goals in 8 games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fred, on the other hand, didn’t play a part in the match after being named on the bench.

The win against Arsenal marked Manchester United’s 8th victory on the bounce, helping them extend their spotless record under the Norwegian boss.

They face Burnley, Leicester City and Fulham in their upcoming games before the mouth-watering Champions League clash against Paris St-Germain beckons on February 13.