UFC sensation Conor McGregor reveals he’s a Manchester United fan and praises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

UFC super star Conor McGregor proved just how big a Manchester United fan he is by tweeting out his praise for the Norwegian boss after he masterminded a 3-1 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates.

Goals from Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial condemned Arsenal to a 3-1 defeat at home as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it 8 wins out of 8 as the caretaker boss of Manchester United.

The display was characterized by a vintage Manchester United counter attacking approach – something that Solskjaer has been vocally keen to implement after taking over from Jose Mourinho in December of 2018.

And Conor McGregor, former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion, had nothing but praise for the Norwegian’s approach and passion on the job.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær is a special man!

The Man United Super Sub.

Player AND Manager. Insane!

You can feel the passion he has for his club and it’s history.

Beaming with pride as he vividly explains the teams amazing counter attacking ability over the years. Past and present!

Wow! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 26, 2019

McGregor, 30, had expressed cryptically in the past that he’s a ‘red’ though he failed to specify if he was a United or a Liverpool fan. However, when a fan posted an image of him as a young kid wearing United’s jersey, the Irishman was quick to retweet it out and profess that it felt like he’s looking at his son, Conor Jr.

He also revealed that he had spent his communion money to purchase the jersey.

I see my son when I look at this. Thank you for sharing.

This is a picture from my schools “sports day”, and that infamous Grey Utd jersey, I actually bought myself with my communion money at 8 years of age.

I’d love to know where it is now.

A truly Notorious football jersey! https://t.co/1NxLZYJMXt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 26, 2019

The Irishman lost his last UFC fight to Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 and has expressed his desire to return to the Octagon as soon as possible.