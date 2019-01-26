No dialogue with Dortmund over Zaha, insists Hodgson

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has made clear the Premier League club are not interested in cashing in on Wilfried Zaha.

Roy Hodgson has dismissed speculation linking Wilfried Zaha with Borussia Dortmund, insisting Crystal Palace have not received any approach for the winger.

The Bundesliga leaders have reportedly identified Zaha as the man to replace Christian Pulisic at Signal Iduna Park, with the United States international joining Chelsea at the end of the 2018-19 season.

However, Hodgson says there has been no conversations between the two clubs and is confident Zaha – who signed a new five-year deal in August 2018 – will remain at Selhurst Park.

“We don’t know [about] that,” he told a media conference when quizzed about the rumours.

“There has been absolutely no dialogue whatsoever between Borussia Dortmund and Crystal Palace Football Club.

“If I am going to comment every time a club is linked with Wilf Zaha, I will be talking about it for a long time.

“Wilf signed a long-term contract with Crystal Palace. He’s very much our player.

“I’d be very surprised if there were any clubs out there who wouldn’t think he’s very good, but that doesn’t mean to say they are going to try and buy him.”