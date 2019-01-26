Guardiola sorry for suspended Henry

Ligue 1 strugglers Monaco suspended Thierry Henry on Thursday, with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confused by the move.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has expressed sympathy with Thierry Henry after he was suspended by Monaco.

The Ligue 1 strugglers announced on Thursday that Henry has been stood down as head coach after just three months in charge.

Franck Passi took training on Friday with Henry’s sacking reportedly set to be confirmed and his predecessor Leonardo Jardim expected to be reappointed as his replacement.

Former France and Arsenal striker Henry has toiled in his first job as a head coach, with Monaco knocked out of the Coupe de France by second-tier side Metz and sitting only a point and a place off the bottom of the Ligue 1 table.

City manager Guardiola, however, does not agree with Monaco’s decision to suspend Henry, who played under him at Barcelona.

“I don’t understand it but it’s none of my business,” Guardiola told reporters. “I don’t make the decisions.

“I’m so sorry for him because I know him well and he’s an exceptional person.

“Football is like this, but it’s none of my business.”

10 – Monaco have won none of their first 10 home games of a Ligue 1 season for the 1st time in their history. It is also their worst run on their soil in a single season in the top-flight. Febrile.#ASMOGCN pic.twitter.com/35kGpYazRF — OptaJean (@OptaJean) January 16, 2019

Henry’s suspension came just hours after the Monaco coach held a remarkable news conference ahead of a Ligue 1 game against Dijon, confirming to reporters that a number of players have been banished from first-team training.

“You have to see. There were not too many people in training yesterday. We’ll see today,” Henry said. “It’s important to see the reaction at Dijon. We are in a critical situation – unfortunately, that has not changed.

“We tightened up the group. At some point, you need guys who want to save the club, who don’t think about themselves. We’re sorting it out. We’re going to war.”

Henry lost his temper in a 5-1 home loss to Strasbourg earlier in the month, confronting defender Kenny Lala in an exchange picked up by television cameras.

He appeared to use a French insult that translates as “grandson of a b***h” or “your grandmother’s a w***e” in the confrontation.

