Arsenal legend slams Mesut Ozil, calls him a wasted talent

Things haven’t exactly gone to plan lately for Mesut Ozil at Arsenal. The German has fallen out of favor under manager Unai Emery, and is yet to play a single minute of football this year.

And to make matters worse, the midfielder has now been slammed by a club legend and a man who knows a thing or two about winning trophies with the Gunners.

“It is very frustrating. I cannot remember the last time he was an artist on the pitch; now when he asks questions we already know the answers,” Petit has told Daily Mail.

“He is a wasted talent, he has a terrible psychological problem.”

“In 2002, when the French team went out [of the World Cup] as champions, it was shameful, not just that we lost it but the way we lost it. It is the same with Germany in 2018. Ozil was seen as one of the most responsible for that because of his body language on the pitch.”

“But it was already the case for Ozil for the last two years for Arsenal – one great game, four average. Mentally he is not there anymore.”

Arsenal fans have known about Ozil’s fallacies as of late, and will continue to be hopeful of a return to form for the mercurial midfielder.