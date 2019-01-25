Premier League games to hold moment of silent reflection for missing Sala

After the search for Emiliano Sala was called off on Thursday, the Premier League released a statement of support.

The Premier League has confirmed a moment of silent reflection for Emiliano Sala will be held before the next round of fixtures.

Sala became Cardiff City’s record signing when he joined from Ligue 1 side Nantes on Saturday but he went missing two days later.

No trace of the plane carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson has been found despite extensive searches over the last three days.

And Guernsey Police confirmed in a statement on Thursday the search has been called off, as chances of survival are “extremely remote”.

Premier League matches on January 29 and 30 will be used to show support to Sala’s family.

“The Premier League is deeply saddened to learn that the active search for Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson has ended,” the league’s statement said.

“Our thoughts are with the two men and their loved ones. We will continue to support our friends at Cardiff City at this incredibly sad time.

“As a mark of respect there will be a moment of silent reflection for Emiliano and David at all Premier League matches next week.”