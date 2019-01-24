Authorities call off search for plane carrying missing Cardiff City player Emiliano Sala

In some rather devastating news coming in, authorities working with the Guernsey Police have confirmed that they will be calling off the search for a plane carrying missing Cardiff City player Emiliano Sala.

The plane had disappeared off the radar over the Channel Islands, and fears of Sala being on board were confirmed a day later, causing panic and concern among the entire footballing community.

Now, after a few days of frantic search and rescue, authorities have confirmed that they will be calling off the search for good. Families of those on the plane have been duly informed.

Breaking | Guernsey Police definitively call off active search for Emiliano Sala & missing plane & have informed the relevant individuals’ family members. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 24, 2019

The news is rather heartbreaking and will only add to the sorrow that has enveloped Cardiff City FC, a club that made Sala their record signing just days ago.

Our thoughts are with the striker’s family and close friends during this difficult period.