Reports: Premier League striker arrested for bodily harm and criminal damage, banned from the club

Fulham and France striker Aboubakar Kamara has been arrested on grounds of actual bodily harm and criminal damage from the club’s Mostur Park training facility on Monday, reports have emerged.

Earlier there was no clarity on the identity of the person arrested, however, BBC now reports that it was indeed Kamara. Though the club haven’t confirmed the identity yet, they did state that the concerned individual is “banned indefinitely from all club activities”.

“The club is grateful for the swift attention and action by the Metropolitan police immediately following our reporting of the incident on Monday. The subject who was arrested is banned indefinitely from Motspur Park and all club activities,” a statement from the club read.

“We will refrain from further comment but will stress that we will fully cooperate with any new or continuing investigation or legal proceeding in the name of providing everyone a secure and safe working environment.”

There are reports that the striker was involved in a bust-up at the club’s training ground after which the police were asked to intervene. He apparently visited the facility to meet the club’s chief executive, Alistair Mackintosh and discuss his future at Fulham.

Kamara previously had an on-field altercation with club teammate Aleksandar Mitrovic for taking a penalty kick against Huddersfield. The French forward took the kick after all of it and ended up missing it. This prompted club manager Claudio Ranieri to say that “he wanted to kill” the striker.