Police resume search for missing Sala plane

Guernsey Police have confirmed the resumption of the search and rescue operation to find the plane that carried Emiliano Sala.

The search for the plane that was carrying Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala has been resumed.

Sala, who was confirmed as Cardiff’s record signing on Saturday after opting to leave Ligue 1 side Nantes, was on a private aircraft that disappeared near the Channel Islands on Monday, the French Civil Aviation Authority confirmed.

Search and rescue teams worked throughout Tuesday before Guernsey Police confirmed operations would not take place overnight, adding that “the chances of survival are at this stage, unfortunately, slim” if the aircraft did land on water.

A police statement issued at 07:30 GMT on Wednesday read: “We have resumed searching. Two planes are taking off and will search a targeted area we believe has the highest likelihood of finding anything, based on review of the tides and weather since [Sala’s plane] went missing.

“Coastal areas around Alderney and off-lying rocks and islands will also be searched from the air. Updates will be provided once information is available.”

Fans have laid tributes to Sala outside Cardiff City Stadium, while supporters gathered in a vigil in Nantes on Tuesday.

Nantes’ Coupe de France fixture against Entente SSG, which was set to be played on Wednesday, has been postponed.

Speaking to reporters in his native Argentina, Sala’s father Horacio Sala conceded he was “losing hope”.

“First thing and mainly, I would like to find him alive,” he said. “But I am losing hope because, if they can’t find him in the water, I have to say this doesn’t look good.

“My wife and my daughter are going to travel now, I don’t know if they are going to France or to England.

“No one has called us, including no one from the Government. We are a modest family and have no contacts at that level. I heard it was snowing, I don’t know.

“It is something that has no explanation. He had a whole future in front of him and many projects.”