Emiliano Sala sent out bone-chilling last message to friends before plane disappeared

Emiliano Sala was unfortunately on board a plane that was heading to his new club Cardiff City in the Premier League but disappeared off the radar over the Channel Islands.

Bone-chilling messages from the player to his friends have now emerged, sent out by Sala via WhatsApp, that show just how concerned and “scared” he really was.

“Hey guys, how is it going? Brother, I am really tired now,” Sala said in Spanish.

“I was over in Nantes sorting things out, doing this, doing that.

“I am now aboard a plan that seems like it is falling to pieces. I’m going to Cardiff now, crazy, and tomorrow we get going. I will train with my new team tomorrow.”

It got even more intense after this, as Sala sent out another message a while later.

“How are you guys, all good?” he said.

“If you do not have any more news from [me] in an hour and a half, I don’t know if they need to send someone to find me. I am getting scared!”

Soon after, his plane disappeared off the radar and is feared to have crashed in the open seas – meaning chances of survival are very low.