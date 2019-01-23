Dele Alli will be out of action until March at the earliest after Tottenham confirmed the midfielder has suffered a hamstring injury.

Tottenham’s injury woes have deepened after the club confirmed attacking midfielder Dele Alli has a hamstring injury that will rule him out until March at the earliest.

Alli sustained the problem at Fulham on Sunday and the news comes as a huge blow to Spurs, who have already lost striker Harry Kane until March after he picked up an ankle injury in their last home fixture against Manchester United.

Son Heung-min is also currently unavailable for selection due to his involvement in the Asian Cup with South Korea.

Alli’s injury will see him miss a number of key matches for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, who are next in action in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Thursday, holding a 1-0 lead from the first meeting.

England international Alli will also be absent for at least the first leg of Spurs’ Champions League last-16 clash with Borussia Dortmund.

The second leg, in Germany on March 5, as well as Premier League derbies against Chelsea, on February 27, and Arsenal, on March 2, will almost certainly also come too soon for Alli.

Spurs are five points adrift of second-placed Manchester City and four ahead of Chelsea in the league table.

A club statement read: “Following scans and clinical assessment, we can confirm that Dele Alli has suffered a hamstring strain, sustained during Sunday’s match.

“Dele will now undergo a period of rehabilitation with our medical staff, with the expectation of returning to training in early March.”

Alli later tweeted: “Gutted. I will do everything in my power to return as quick as possible. Thank you for all the messages.”