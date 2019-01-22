Former Manchester United star faces vicious fan abuse for being abandoned by his father

Memphis Depay has been open about being abandoned by his father when he was just 4 years old – but St-Etienne fans used that detail against him in a vile banner that put the sport to disgrace.

Memphis Depay was part of the visiting Lyon team that stole a last gasp winner over St-Etienne in the Geoffroy-Gouchard stadium yesterday and came under vicious abuse from the home team fans during the match.

The St-Etienne fans used the well documented detail that Memphis was abandoned by his father when he was still a young boy and held up a banner that read ‘Memphis 5 million followers but still no dad’.

ASSE – OL (1-2) : une banderole pathétique sur Memphis Depay https://t.co/ZczneNZ67U pic.twitter.com/sbeqV1T47w — Olympique & Lyonnais (@oetl) January 21, 2019

Depay, 24, has been in fine form for Lyon this season, scoring 6 goals and creating 12 more in 24 appearances. He joined the French club in January of 2017 from Manchester United, and has made 97 appearances for them since then, scoring 33 goals and notching up 37 assists.

In reply to the disgraceful banner, Memphis issued a string of responses on Twitter.

I have nothing against the people who did this. I know they low key love me! — Memphis (@Memphis) January 21, 2019

I also know they mad they just mad they don’t have 1 player with the same quality like me 🤭😂 — Memphis (@Memphis) January 21, 2019

It doesn’t bother me 1 second, I just wanted to say some things about it.

0 points against us this season i can imagine what that feels like 🤕 — Memphis (@Memphis) January 21, 2019

Should I continue…? — Memphis (@Memphis) January 21, 2019

No weapon formed against you shall prosper, I leave it by that! God bless everybody! Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only love can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, love can do that. ❤️💙 #ivory — Memphis (@Memphis) January 21, 2019

Displays of hate and discrimination have no place in football.