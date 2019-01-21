Most valuable Premier League XI this season

A football player’s value is defined by how good he performs and also his age. With that in mind, we present to you the most valuable XI in the world of Premier League football right now…

#1 Goalkeeper – David De Gea

The savior of Manchester United is the most valuable goalkeeper in the Premier League with a price-tag of €70 million. Not surprising given that he saves United almost every week.

#2 Full-backs – Kyle Walker and Andrew Robertson

This is not really a surprise, is it? Kyle Walker became the most expensive right-back in the world when Manchester City for €60 million. He is now valued at €50 million. Meanwhile, Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has improved leaps and bounds over the last year and is now the most valued left-back in the league at €45 million.

#4 Central defense – Aymeric Laporte and Virgil Van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk holds the record of the most expensive defender of all time and it is of no wonder that he is now worth €75 million – the most expensive in the league. Aymeric Laporte is his partner at €60 million, who was actually bought for slightly more than that at €65 million.

#5 Central midfield – Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante

This is the central midfield that won France the World Cup after 20 long years. So, obviously, they are supposed to be here. While Pogba is rated at €80 million, Kante is the one valued higher at €100 million.

As we all know, Pogba is great but Kante is the man!

#6 Attacking midfield – Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah

The attacking midfield consists of the trio of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah. There can’t be a better trio of players than these three and it is absolutely perfect that they are the highest-valued in their respective positions.

Kevin De Bruyne has been valued at €150 million, whereas the Egyptian and the Belgian are also priced at €150 million respectively. Seems like the best players of the league are seen in the same light.

#7 Striker – Harry Kane

Who else but Harry Kane? The Spurs striker is the perfect example of a proper forward as he can do it all. With age on his side, he is just in his mid-20s, Harry Kane has a lot of years of football left in him. It is perhaps why he is valued at €150 million.