Premier League: 5 talking points as Arsenal stun Chelsea 2-0 in London derby

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-0 in an all-London affair as they keep on their surge for the top four in this season’s Premier League. Goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny brought the Blues to their knees as Maurizio Sarri’s men looked lackluster in front of goal.

FOX Sports Asia looks back at the top 5 talking points of the game.

5) Back four suits Arsenal better

Unai Emery has been known for experimenting with his starting line up back in both Sevilla and PSG. After his appointment as the Gunners’ boss, things haven’t changed. He has been fine-tuning formations here and there. With a back three, Arsenal was exposed quite a lot. Today’s performance showed why a back four is much better for them.

With the back line of Hector Bellerin, Laurent Koscielny, Sokratis, and Sead Kolasinac, Arsenal looked solid in defence. The fullbacks bombed the flanks, leaving Chelsea’s players chasing shadows. Sokratis and Kosicelny were brilliant in shutting down Eden Hazard and then Olivier Giroud. The fullbacks tracked back brilliantly as well as helping out Lacazette and Aubameyang in attack as well. A proper back four downing Chelsea, Emery should be taking note on minimising experiments in defence.

4) Chelsea need a number 9

Anyone would understand exactly where Chelsea’s problems lie. It’s the attack. Playing Hazard as a false 9 was a gamble that hasn’t paid off for Sarri and the other forwards Willian and Pedro looked lacklustre as well.

Alvaro Morata and Giroud weren’t deemed good enough to start by the Italian manager and rightly so. But playing their main star, who loves to hug the left wing, as a striker or a target man was a decision that wouldn’t have impressed many Chelsea fans. It’s been reported that Gonzalo Higuain is joining the Blues in a six-month loan deal. Chelsea would be feeling the need of that transfer more than ever.

3. Sarri Ball is losing its essence

At the start of the season when things were going great and Chelsea were scoring, Sarri Ball was one of the most talked about topics in England. Everyone was busy looking into the extremely sophisticated philosophy of Sarri which took the Premier League by storm. Fast forward six months and Sarri Ball almost sounds like a myth.

Chelsea fans have complained about their side being almost one dimensional and passing without any intent of attacking. And it has shown. The Blues have almost forgotten how to score and their performances have dipped. Sarri Ball doesn’t frighten the opponents anymore, rather it almost tires out Kante and co. Sarri seriously needs to come up with a ‘Plan B’ to get Chelsea flowing.

2. Lacazette is still a predator

When he was signed from Lyon, there was a huge hype circulating that there’s finally a proper number nine at Arsenal. But when Arsenal brought Aubameyang and the way the Gabon striker has been flourishing, many thought Lacazette’s time was slowly but surely coming to an abrupt end. But that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Lacazette has been making a name for himself in scoring in big games for Arsenal. He’s scored against Manchester United, Tottenham, Manchester City and now Chelsea. Despite Aubameyang being amongst the top scorers in the league, Lacazette has today proved he stills packs a punch and can score against anyone on his day.

1. Koscielny comes full circle

Arsenal’s captain for the night Koscielny went down badly injured against Atletico Madrid in last season’s Europa League semi-finals and missed out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He’s only come back to playing football a few weeks ago but Saturday’s performance just underlined that the French defender has come full circle.

Against Chelsea, Koscielny has been at the absolute top of his game. He stopped almost any attack and anyone that came his way. Hazard or Willian couldn’t find a way through the absolute brick wall that was Koscielny. The amount of blocks and interceptions he made was sensational. And the goal capped off everything. The official Premier League man of the match award also went to the defender, rewarding his brilliance.