Wayne Rooney opens up on Paul Pogba-Jose Mourinho bust-up at Manchester United

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has had his say on the infamous Paul Pogba-Jose Mourinho bust-up which ultimately ended in the Portuguese getting the sack from the Manchester-based club.

The record England goalscorer said that it is difficult to play at the top of one’s ability if you’re scrutinised at every turn. And that is what happened with Pogba, according to him.

“If you don’t have a good relationship with the coach, then it’s difficult to be at your top if you feel like the coach is scrutinising every decision you make, every pass you make.

“Paul Pogba will give the ball away, he’ll try passes [and] it won’t be the right pass at times. But you have to let him do that because two or three of them passes will create goals, will create opportunities.

Rooney was of the opinion that it was a clash of egos as both the player and the manager weren’t ready to back off. And thus, the outcome wasn’t great ultimately.

“I think he found it difficult under Mourinho. I think a player and a manager with big egos clashed and the outcome was never going to be great.”

Pogba has had a reversal of fortunes ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over and the Norwegian’s reign has seen United win seven matches on the trot.