Pogba confident Manchester United can reach top four

Manchester United still have work to do to reach the Champions League places, but Paul Pogba believes in his side.

Paul Pogba is confident Manchester United can qualify for the Champions League this season if they continue to work as they have done so far under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United endured a difficult start to the campaign, toiling in mid-table, but Solskjaer arrived on an interim basis in December, replacing the sacked Jose Mourinho, and has since overseen five straight wins in the Premier League.

Solskjaer’s men are now within six points of the top four ahead of Saturday’s matches and, preparing to face Brighton and Hove Albion, star midfielder Pogba wants United to keep pushing.

“We have goals. That’s our objective, to go back to the top, to the top four,” he told BBC Sport. “We can do it. We know we can do it. We know it’s not easy. We’ve got to keep doing the things we have been doing and carry on.”

United took a big step towards challenging again at the top of the table when they beat Tottenham last week and Pogba says results like those are why players come to Old Trafford.

“It was quite a challenge. We heard a lot of talk about playing against a big team, a big test,” he said. “We love playing big games.

“We are Manchester United. We are playing for them to play big games and to win big games. That’s what we did.

“The performance was great from everybody, from all the players, David de Gea obviously. We got the result that we wanted.”

Pogba’s personal fortunes have also turned around, with the World Cup winner playing a crucial role under Solskjaer and delighting in the return of his former United reserves boss.

“We want to do our job, which is to win. We want to carry on,” he said. “It’s the best feeling when you win games.

“For the manager as well, we want to win for him. By making him happy, we are making ourselves happy as well. It’s always good to be with someone who knows you. He saw you grow up, he knows your quality.

“He wants to help you and to push you as well. He can understand you. He comes and talks to you. You have this relationship with the manager which is great.

“[Solskjaer] has always been a really smiley person, close to the players, understanding. Maybe the respect has got a bit higher, but he’s the same person. It’s like coming home for him.

“He didn’t really change – he just came back to the time of [Alex] Ferguson, I would say. The training, the way we use the box, everything is like before.”