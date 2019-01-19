Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City’s transfer plans for January window

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that the club are looking at three or four players who can potentially replace Fernandinho in the future.

There is no denying the fact that the Manchester City manager gets the players he wants in his teams. In the pre-match press conference for City’s trip to Huddersfield, Guardiola revealed that the club are actively looking for a player who can take Fernandinho’s place in the long term.

The Brazilian is a very important player in the Spaniard’s set up and thus the club are willing to seal down a player who fits the bill soon.

“It’s so difficult to find. He knows the Premier League, after three years together here, he knows everything and that’s so important.

“We need a guy who has physicality, can read where our spaces are to attack,” he said. “As many things as he can do, the better. It’s not easy to find one player who can do everything.

“We’ve seen many. There are three or four we are looking at, searching for that position.”

Talking about the problems at left-back at City considering thee fact that Frenchman Benjamin Mendy has spent most of his career at City outside the squad due to various injury issues, Guardiola said that they are ‘going to look at that option’ too.

“We survived well last season, this season too. But we are thinking about that yeah. I cannot assure you as I’m delighted with the players I have, but we are going to look at that option.”