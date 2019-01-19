Alexander-Arnold signs long-term contract at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a new contract at Liverpool that reports suggest will keep him at Anfield for another five years.

The 20-year-old said he was “ecstatic and really proud” after committing his future to Liverpool in the same week that fellow full-back Andrew Robertson penned a new deal.

Alexander-Arnold made his senior Liverpool debut in October 2016 and has since become an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s team, featuring in 17 of the Reds’ 22 Premier League games this season.

He told the club’s official website: “I feel privileged to have the support and the trust the club has in me to offer me a new deal.

When it comes to playing football, there is only one club for me. After 14 years at @liverpoolfc I am so happy to sign a new contract! Just want to say thank you to the fans for all your support on my journey so far #YNWA pic.twitter.com/oxMdkwQaeL — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) January 19, 2019

“There was no doubt in my mind to sign and extend the years I have with the club. Hopefully we can achieve a lot of success in those years.

“As soon as they offered the contract, there was no hesitation whatsoever.”

Alexander-Arnold paid tribute to his brother, who is also his agent, for overseeing a new deal that comes 18 months after he last signed terms with the club.

Since then, the England international has played in a Champions League final and at the World Cup as well as playing his part in Liverpool’s ascent to the top of the Premier League table this season.

“The thing that made it easiest for me was having the people around me to make sure I was able to focus on football as much as possible and get the deal done as soon as possible,” said Alexander-Arnold.

“That is down to my brother especially, my manager, who took that role and allowed me to focus on football and not get distracted, which is the main thing.

“The last 18 months especially have been very special. Hopefully the next 18 months and even further on than that will be even more special.”