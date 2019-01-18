Robertson signs new Liverpool deal

Premier League leaders Liverpool have confirmed full-back Andrew Robertson has signed a new “long-term contract” with the club.

Robertson, 24, joined Liverpool from Hull City in July 2017 and became a mainstay in his debut season at Anfield, helping Jurgen Klopp’s team reach the Champions League final, where they lost to Real Madrid.

The Scotland captain has continued to be a regular in 2018-19 and has started 20 of the 22 league matches for the Reds, who sit four points clear of reigning champions Manchester City at the summit.

In total, Robertson has made 56 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, scoring once.

It has been reported that the new deal runs until 2024 and the left-back said negotiations went smoothly.

“As soon as the club came to me, it was a no-brainer for me – I want to stay here, so as soon as they put an offer on the table it was signed as quickly as that,” Robertson told Liverpool’s website.

“It was a pretty easy contract for me and I’m sure for the club as well. We both agreed very quickly, that’s why it’s been done so quickly.

“Getting to know the lads and working with all the staff at Melwood has been a pleasure. The best thing about work is when you love coming in every day, and that’s what I do here. I am glad I have extended my stay and hopefully we have a lot of good days ahead.”

Liverpool are yet to win any silverware under Klopp but Robertson is keen to end that drought during his time at the club.

“I hope to achieve success as a team over the course of this new deal,” he added.

“So I hope to help bring another couple of trophies to this club and help push in that direction because the fans demand it and the club demands it, so that’s what we aim for.”