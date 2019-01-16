Jose Mourinho pays a richly worded tribute to Petr Cech after the Arsenal ‘keeper announces retirement

Jose Mourinho, whose first stint at Chelsea began at the same time Petr Cech arrived at the club, paid rich tribute to retiring goalkeeper.

Cech, 36, announced on social media yesterday that after 20 seasons as a professional footballer, he would be retiring at the end of the season.

In response to his tweet, the footballing world has been effusive in the praise and tributes to the retiring Arsenal custodian and former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, with whom Petr Cech won 3 Premier League titles at the club, also joined in.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mourinho had this to say about Cech.

“I am honored to have been the manager that, at such an early age, gave Petr a top Premier League number one shirt.

“After that day, it is all about him. All about his numbers, his performances, his clean sheets, his titles and his professionalism.

“It’s a big loss for football but history can’t be deleted. Many congratulations on such an amazing career.”

Mourinho, 55, has been out of a job since leaving Manchester United following their dire 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in December of last year. He has since been linked with a sensational return to the Bernabeu to take over as their manager again.