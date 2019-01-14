Manchester United player who was left out of the team trolls David De Gea after Tottenham match

Juan Mata’s response on David De Gea’s Instagram post following his heroics in Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Tottenham is the perfect example of banter between teammates.

David De Gea was unbeatable in between the sticks on Sunday as he produced a string of fine saves to preserve Manchester United’s 1 goal lead against Tottenham at Wembley.

Attacking midfielder Juan Mata, who didn’t play a part during the match, was literally all of us as he walked up to his country man after the game with his hands on his head in disbelief.

Mata summing up what we all thought of De Gea’s performance pic.twitter.com/Kq6D1kVM3K — Man Utd News (@News_ManUtd) January 13, 2019

However, the disbelief soon gave way to a little bit of tongue-in-cheek banter as he commented ‘you could have done better’ on an Instagram post by the ‘keeper on how it had been a ‘perfect night at Wembley’.

This is De Gea’s original Instagram post:

Mata, 30, has been at Manchester United from 2014 and played in 207 games for the club, scoring 44 goals and setting up 35. His current contract expires in the summer, but he has yet to come to terms with the club for an extension. David De Gea, whose contract was also originally up at the end of the season, is now tied down to the club until 2020 after the powers that be activated his one-year extension clause.

Under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United has reeled off 6 victories back to back, with the latest one coming against Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday.