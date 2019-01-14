Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes subtle dig at Jose Mourinho after Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to orchestrate a turnaround of epic proportions at Manchester United since joining less than a month ago, and the Norwegian has now highlighted what was missing under the old boss Jose Mourinho.

United held on for an unlikely 1-0 win against Spurs at Wembley yesterday, and following the game, Solskjaer had a chat with former teammate Teddy Sheringham in front of the cameras.

When asked about the change now as compared to when Mourinho was in charge, Ole had a simple but compelling answer in store, that certainly got the world talking.

” We played well going forward. Not stupid, square or back passes. That’s not what Man United is about,” the former striker said.

It is indicative of how poor United were under Mourinho from an attacking standpoint, and since the arrival of Solskjaer, all that seems to have changed. The Red Devils now look a more complete unit and are suddenly playing with a lot of freedom.

Fans will hope that their winning run doesn’t end any time soon.