Former Manchester United star slams haters on social media, praises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Tottenham win

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra loves this game. The Frenchman is one of the most active former players on social media, and his antics have taken the world by storm. His latest act is no different.

The defender took to Twitter following his former employers’ victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, and slammed the haters who believed caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could only beat small teams.

When jealous people were saying OleBabes was only winning against small teams 😂😂😂 hahahahaha #ilovethisgame #ForEvraRed 🔴🔴🔴 @ManUtd — Patrice Evra (@Evra) January 13, 2019

Evra was part of a hugely successful Manchester United team under Sir Alex Ferguson, and did spend some time with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer himself, so his support for the Norwegian looks understandable.

As for United, they now stand level on points with Arsenal and are just six points away from Chelsea who occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot.

Solskjaer has now won six out of six games in charge of Manchester United – more than any manager in the history of the club after as many games.