Premier League |

Social media obsesses over David De Gea as Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0

It was the Dave show at Wembley in the second half, as Manchester United edged out Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in their own backyard, to effectively rule the Lilywhites out of the Premier League title race.

The Spaniard made an extraordinary 11 saves in a simply stunning second half display, and won plaudits from his teammates, fans and pundits alike.

The performance was so sensational, that social media has erupted in common praise for the Spanish International, and #DavesSaves has become somewhat of a trend on Twitter. We’ve decided to pick some out for you today.

 

Comments