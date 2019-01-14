Social media obsesses over David De Gea as Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0

It was the Dave show at Wembley in the second half, as Manchester United edged out Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in their own backyard, to effectively rule the Lilywhites out of the Premier League title race.

The Spaniard made an extraordinary 11 saves in a simply stunning second half display, and won plaudits from his teammates, fans and pundits alike.

The performance was so sensational, that social media has erupted in common praise for the Spanish International, and #DavesSaves has become somewhat of a trend on Twitter. We’ve decided to pick some out for you today.

I really don’t know what to say about @D_DeGea but thanks to late FAX of Louis van Gaal . #DavesSaves — Liban Abdirizak (@LibanAbdirizak) January 13, 2019

I am certain @D_DeGea is the only one who can save my marriage #DavesSaves — Vijit (@vijit_23) January 13, 2019

Just watching motd goal of the month competition and can’t help thinking to myself @D_DeGea saves all those shots!!! #DavesSaves — Ben Eltham (@beneltham99) January 13, 2019

If you ever feel useless, remember @ManUtd got 2nd and 3rd goalkeeper. #DavesSaves @D_DeGea — Kushtrim Dautaga (@theipsecguy) January 13, 2019

This cleansheet should not be claimed by any defender. No words to define this performance.#TOTMUN #DavesSaves — Prateek Jain (@theindian_idle) January 13, 2019

@OfficialFPL De Gea deserves treble nectar points on fantasy this week. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ #DavesSaves — Bonsratelli (@Mitchel_BONS) January 13, 2019