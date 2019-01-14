Harlem Globetrotters respond to Klopp comments

Jurgen Klopp compared his side to the Harlem Globetrotters on Saturday and the legendary basketball side have responded to the German.

The Harlem Globetrotters have responded to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after the German’s assertion that his side should not aspire to be like the legendary basketball exhibiton side.

Speaking after a hard-fought 1-0 win for the Premier League leaders at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, Klopp said: “We are not the Harlem Globetrotters.

“We have to deliver results and that’s difficult. For that we need to perform.

“The performance was good, not the best of the season, but from a maturity point of view I would say it was the most mature of the season.”

And, after Omnisport posted footage of the the news conference on Twitter, the Globetrotters responded with a reminder that emulating their entertaining style would take some serious hard work.

“It’s not easy being us,” they tweeted, accompanied by a winking emoji.