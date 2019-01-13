Spurs v United not about me or Pochettino – Solskjaer

Manchester United’s trip to Tottenham is not about Mauricio Pochettino or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to the Red Devils boss.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not believe Sunday’s Premier League showdown between Manchester United and Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham is an audition for the Old Trafford job.

Pochettino is regarded as the number one candidate for the United role at the end of the season, while caretaker manager Solskjaer is also in the mix.

Solskjaer has led United to five successive wins since replacing Jose Mourinho last month – the Norwegian favourite bringing entertaining football back to the Theatre of Dreams.

However, Solskjaer – on loan from Molde – insisted the blockbuster clash is not about him or counterpart Pochettino.

“No. It’s not about me at all,” Solskjaer told reporters when asked if the match was an audition for the permanent job.

“It should always be about the players, because it’s not about me. It’s not about him.

“We don’t kick a ball at all. They kick a ball. Of course, we might make a decision here or there, but it’s down to the players to perform and I’m sure my boys are ready.”

United are sixth in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of third-placed Tottenham, after 21 matches.