Leicester recall Barnes from West Brom loan

Harvey Barnes’ impressive form for West Brom in the Championship has seen him recalled to Premier League parent club Leicester City.

The England Under-21 midfielder joined West Brom on a season-long deal in July after signing a new four-year contract with the Foxes.

But Barnes’ impressive form in the second tier has caught the eye of the Premier League outfit, with Leicester opting to recall their player on Friday and dealing a significant blow to West Brom’s promotion bid.

Barnes provided nine goals and six assists in 26 Championship appearances to help West Brom to fourth in the table ahead of the weekend’s matches.

"He can add to us. I'm happy about his progress. He played very well. I would like to thank West Brom who gave him good opportunities. It is a good moment for him to come home and help his teammates. He trained and will be available tomorrow."

“[Barnes] trained with us today,” said Leicester boss Claude Puel at a news conference on Friday. “He didn’t need adaptation because he knows his team-mates and that’s a good thing.

“He makes excellent runs and can finish as well. He wants to score and be in the opponents’ box. I think he is the complete player.”

After three substitute appearances last season, Barnes could make his first top-flight start against Southampton on Saturday.