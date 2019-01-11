Tottenham are in the running for four trophies this season, but Harry Kane knows this time of the year is make or break.

Harry Kane believes Tottenham are well placed to end their wait for a trophy but acknowledges that the next stage of the campaign will prove decisive.

Spurs have become regular challengers in recent seasons, yet they have fallen short of silverware since winning the 2008 League Cup, finishing as runners-up in that competition twice and the Premier League once.

Now, with Mauricio Pochettino’s men still in the running for four titles this term, star striker Kane is determined to ensure that Tottenham do not fall away this time.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash with Manchester United in the league, which follows a 1-0 EFL Cup semi-final first-leg win over Chelsea, the England captain has called on Spurs to “step it up”.

“I’ve said all along that the aim of a professional footballer is to win team trophies,” he told Sky Sports. “There will be no better feeling than to win something with these guys.

“We’ve all worked so hard over the last three or four years to turn Spurs into a team that contends each and every year.

“We’re in a good stage, we’re in a semi-final with a 1-0 lead, we’re in the FA Cup and Champions League and we’re not too far off in the Premier League, although there is a long way to go.

“So far, so good, but it’s this stage of the season that we have just fallen behind in the past. It is important this year that we step it up, work even harder and go into these games and try and bring it home.”