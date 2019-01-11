Dyche rubbishes Tarkowski to Liverpool link

Reports that Burnley’s James Tarkowski could find himself at Anfield before the end of January are pure fiction, according to Sean Dyche.

Reports suggest the Premier League leaders are in the market for defensive reinforcements after Dejan Lovren’s hamstring injury left Virgil van Dijk as Jurgen Klopp’s lone fit centre-back.

Joe Gomez (broken leg) and Joel Matip (fractured collarbone) remain in rehabilitation and England international Tarkowski, 26, has been mentioned as a possible solution to the crisis.

Klopp, though, claims the Reds are not actively seeking new signings and Dyche dismissed the veracity of murmurs concerning Tarkowski.

“There are a lot of rumours out there and not much fact,” Dyche told a news conference.

“The most amazing one is the Tarky one. That is just bizarre.

“It’s that time of the season and everyone is looking for a snippet, but there is a lot of phantom stuff out there.”

Tarkowski is not the only Burnley player reportedly attracting interest with each of the club’s three goalkeepers variously mentioned in transfer and loan talk.

Joe Hart’s future at Turf Moor seems to be in the most doubt having lost his Premier League starting spot to Tom Heaton, while the fit-again Nick Pope took over for the FA Cup win against Barnsley.

Though now apparently third choice, Dyche insisted 31-year-old Hart is not upset by the sudden change in circumstances.

“Changing the keeper is a risk-reward situation and Tom has done well,” the Clarets boss said.

“That doesn’t mean Joe’s not a top keeper because he is a top keeper. A top pro as well. He’s accepted the change and we move on. We haven’t had any enquiries for anyone.”