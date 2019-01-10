Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi trolled by Manchester City star over goals scored in 2019

Manchester City star Kyle Walker helped the team thrash Burton Albion in the semi-final of the League Cup and they lead 9-0 on aggregate after the win at the Etihad Stadium.

Four goals by Gabriel Jesus led the Citizens in the dominating win, while Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Philip Foden and Walker also found the back of the net.

Proud of the moment, Walker posted his goal on social media but his caption was definitely the main focus as he said:

“Goals in 2019:

Walker: 1

Ronaldo: 0

Goals in Carabao Cup:

Walker: 1

Messi: 0

End of discussion?”

Meant as a cheeky dig against Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the Englishman implies that he is the best player as he outscores the two given the specific scenarios.

FC Barcelona have played one match in the calendar year, a 2-1 win over Getafe with Messi scoring – but the Argentine has not scored in the Carabao Cup, ever!

Meanwhile, Juventus have yet to play in the calendar year and Cristiano Ronaldo will have his first chance against Bologna in the Coppa Italia.