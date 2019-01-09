Premier League giants become most valued football team in the world, ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona

Premier League giants Manchester United have become the most valued team in the world, beating Real Madrid and Barcelona to top spot.

Forbes have released a list of the most valuable clubs in world football today, and surprise surprise, it is none other than Manchester United who are right on top.

It is a rather surprising achievement considering the dominance of both Real Madrid and Barcelona, but the two Spanish powerhouses can only claim second and third spot respectively.

#mufc are the most valuable football team in the world ($4.12b). Real Madrid are second at $4.09b, Barcelona third at $4.06b #mulive [forbes] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 8, 2019

A whopping $4.12billion is the value of Manchester United, while Real Madrid come in with an impressive $4.09billion of their own, while Barcelona are only slightly further behind at $4.06billion.

United might not be winning a whole lot at the moment in terms of trophies, but the mass appeal of the club remains at an all-time high regardless, and the high value of the football club is proof that fans of the Red Devils are going nowhere just yet.