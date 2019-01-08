Premier League star overtakes Neymar as the second most valued player in the world

Less than a month ago, Paris Saint-Germain duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were the top two most valued players in the world. At the time, the French star was valued at €216.3 million while the Brazilian was behind him at €201.6 million.

However, there has been a slight change in the list right now as the PSG domination at top two has been broken by Premier League superstar Harry Kane. Back in December, the English striker was valued at €199 million but his worth has slightly gone up now.

The Spurs superstar is now valued at €200.3 million whereas the Brazilian superstar’s value has gone down to €197.1 million. Mbappe’s value, meanwhile, has also increased a little to reach €218.5 million.

The rest of the top 5 consists of English Premier League superstars. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was fourth a month ago with a value of €173.7 million while Raheem Sterling was slightly behind him at €171.2 million.

Now, however, the Manchester City star has overtaken the Egyptian. The Englishman’s value has shot up to €185.8 million. Salah’s value, meanwhile, also took a staggering rise to €184.3 million.