Cesc Fabregas is expected to leave Chelsea and gave an emotional speech ahead of what is likely to be his final match at Stamford Bridge.

David Luiz has revealed Chelsea team-mate Cesc Fabregas gave an impassioned speech prior to what is expected to be his final match in English football on Saturday.

Fabregas captained Chelsea to a 2-0 FA Cup third-round victory over Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge and was visibly emotional when substituted late on.

And David Luiz says Fabregas, who has made 350 Premier League appearances across spells with Arsenal and Chelsea and is linked with a move to Monaco to join former Gunners team-mate Thierry Henry, addressed the squad before kick-off.

“We heard a speech and then after that we all say thank you for him and hugged him,” said the Brazilian. “I think he won everything with this club. My memories are always going to be with the world-class player, with the great technique, he’s a great guy.

“He has experience. He knows football, I think he had the opportunity to learn in many different changing rooms when he was so young, before, so he brings always a confidence, energy for the team, and then on the pitch he showed that it doesn’t matter the game, he’s always going to show his qualities.

“It is sad. It’s really sad for us. We are wishing him all the best, because he deserves it. I think [it has been emotional] not just for him, for everybody. One of the best players playing in England was him, everyone knows that.

“Sad for everybody when you lose this kind of player, this kind of person, but I think everybody has to stand up and clap the hands for him because he deserves it.

“It’s always difficult to lose players, especially like him, because like I say he’s a world-class player but also I understand it’s part of the process, and if it’s better for him and better for the club, we have to understand that.”