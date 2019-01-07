Defoe joins Rangers’ title push

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers have completed the signing of Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe on an 18-month loan deal.

Jermain Defoe has joined Rangers’ push for the Scottish Premiership title after agreeing to move from Bournemouth on an 18-month loan deal.

The 36-year-old, capped 57 times by England, reunites with former international team-mate Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

Defoe’s arrival will boost Rangers as they go head-to-head with Old Firm rivals Celtic, clear of Gerrard’s side at the top of the table only on goal difference, for the title.

“I’m delighted to be able to welcome Jermain to Rangers,” manager Gerrard told the club’s official website.

“He is an exceptionally talented striker and vastly experienced footballer who has scored goals at every club he has played for.”

Defoe has played only 21 minutes in four Premier League appearances as a substitute this season, last scoring for Bournemouth in March.

The forward, whose former clubs include West Ham, Tottenham, Sunderland and Toronto, could make his debut for his new club in a Scottish Cup trip to Cowdenbeath on January 18.

Bournemouth have an option to recall Defoe in either July 2019 or January 2020.

Rangers also completed a six-month loan deal for Southampton midfielder Steven Davis, who previously represented the Glasgow club from 2008 to 2012, subject to international clearance.

“Steven is yet another fantastic addition to our squad, we are delighted to welcome him back to the club,” Gerrard said.