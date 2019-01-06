Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi spotted removing a burger from field of play against Nottingham Forest

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi was spotted removing a burger from the field of play in his team’s 2-0 FA Cup victory over Nottingham Forest.

However, it is not clear whether the food item was chucked directly at the player or, indeed, by who.

Heute, a German outlet, claim that it was in fact a fan of Nottingham Forest that threw the burger at Hudson-Odoi, while the Sun just point out that he was spotted removing it from the field of play.

On the back of all the controversy created at Stamford Bridge after Man City player Raheem Sterling received racial abuse from fans in December 2018, it would be a terrible look should this incident be proven to be racially motivated as well.

did.. did a Forrest fan throw a hamburger at CHO? wtf?? pic.twitter.com/L4ENoVeX2b — amadí (@amadoit__) January 5, 2019

Hudson-Odoi, 18, is on the last 18 months of his Chelsea contract and is firmly being pursued by Bayern Munich as a replacement for the outgoing Franck Ribery, after he hit a contract impasse with the London club.

However, Chelsea remain reluctant to sell the talented youngster who served up two delicious assists for Alvaro Morata to score yesterday despite the German giants offering up to £30m to secure his services.

With Eden Hazard also likely to leave to Real Madrid at the end of the season, Chelsea are reportedly keen to hang on to the player who was part of England’s U-17 World Cup winning team in 2017.