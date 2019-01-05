5 wingers Chelsea should consider buying in January

Chelsea completed a £58 million move for Christian Pulisic for next summer but Maurizio Sarri has stressed that the Blues still need a winger more than a striker. FOX Sports Asia picks five in-form wingers Chelsea should consider buying in January.

#1. Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

Florian Thuavin played in the Premier League previously for Newcastle United but left after only half a season having played 13 league games without scoring. However, the 25-year-old is a different player now.

He has been one of Marseille’s standout players in recent years with 56 goals in 128 games for the Ligue 1 side since rejoining them in 2016. This season, he has eleven goals and three assists in 16 league games for Marseille. Thauvin is currently the joint fourth highest goalscorer in the French top division along with Neymar and he only has two goals fewer than the league’s top scorer, Kylian Mbappe.

In less than three years, he went from a Newcastle flop to a World Cup winner with France. It shows that he has the mentality to become a top player.

#2. Malcom (Barcelona)

A move for Barcelona’s out of favour winger may not seem exciting for many Chelsea fans but there is a reason why Barcelona spent €41 million to sign him last summer. Before Barcelona signed him, clubs like Roma, Inter Milan and even Everton were keen on adding the Brazilian to their ranks.

The Brazilian was one of Bordeaux’s key players in the last campaign and scored 12 goals in 35 Ligue 1 games for the club.

He has struggled for game time this season and it isn’t entirely his fault as Ernesto Valverde’s system has no place for him. Even Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho have struggled to nail down a starting role.

Despite being starved of playing time, he has three goals for Barcelona this season which includes a goal against Inter at the San Siro which eventually gave his side a point.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to China and Everton already but if Chelsea want him, then the other clubs do not stand a chance. Also, the left-footed winger would add some variation to the Chelsea squad as Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian are all right-footed players.

#3. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven)

Hirving Lozano who is popularly referred to as Chucky rose to fame during the 2018 FIFA World Cup following his goal for Mexico against Germany. However, his inclusion in this list is not based on his performance at the World Cup alone.

The 23-year-old joined PSV Eindhoven before the start of the 2017/18 season from Pachuca and he scored 44 goals in 149 games for the Liga MX club which included 18 in his last season at the club in only 37 games.

The pacey winger who is also capable of playing up top continued his impressive goalscoring feats in Europe as well with 19 goals in his debut season in only 34 games and helped PSV reclaim the Eredivisie title. Lozano had 17 goals and 9 assists in the league alone last season which were the fifth and eighth highest tally respectively.

In total, Lozano has 34 goals in 61 appearances for PSV which includes a goal each against Spurs and Inter Milan in the Champions League this season. His impressive form earned him a place in the Champions League breakthrough team of 2018.

#4. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Wilfried Zaha will be the most difficult signing to pull off in this list because he’s too important for Crystal Palace’s survival this season but there are multiple benefits of signing the former Manchester United man.

Firstly, Zaha is proven in the Premier League and his numbers playing for a Palace side starved of goals gives reason to believe that he would reach double figures for goals in a season with relative ease if he plays for a top Premier League club like Chelsea.

Secondly, Zaha is incredibly versatile and can play anywhere across the front line. Therefore, he can play as the centre-forward in case Maurizio Sarri runs out of patience with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud.

Last, but not least, the 26-year-old is a home-grown player which is a big deal these days as clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City often have trouble meeting their homegrown quota. Two homegrown players, Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas, are close to leaving Chelsea while there is uncertainty over the futures of other homegrown players like Victor Moses and Drinkwater.

#5. Nicolas Pepe (Lille)

Nicolas Pepe is the second Ivory Coast international on this list as well as the second Ligue 1 star to be featured.

The 23-year-old Lille winger has been linked with a move to Arsenal for a few months now but it isn’t too late for the Blues to make a swoop for the in-form player.

Pepe has 25 league goals in 54 games for Lille after joining them at the start of the 2017/18 season but he has raised his game to a whole new level this campaign. He has 12 league goals this season which is the second highest in Ligue 1 at the moment, one fewer than the top scorer Kylian Mbappe and also one more than Neymar’s tally. He also has five assists in the Ligue 1 which is only bettered by Memphis Depay and Angel Di Maria who have six assists each.

Lille would be reluctant to sell their best player in January as they are second in the table at the moment but a substantial offer from Chelsea could change their mind.