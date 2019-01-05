Solanke leaves Liverpool for Bournemouth

England Under-20 World Cup winner Dominic Solanke joined Liverpool from Chelsea 18 months ago but struggled for first-team opportunities.

Dominic Solanke has joined Bournemouth from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, reported to be worth in the region of £19million.

The 21-year-old, who was strongly linked with a loan move to Crystal Palace earlier this week, has signed a long-term contract at the Vitality Stadium.

Solanke won the Golden Ball as player of the tournament when England won the Under-20 World Cup in 2017, exploits that preceded his move from Chelsea to Liverpool.

But the striker struggled for first-team opportunities at Anfield, with 16 of his 21 Premier League appearances coming from the bench during 2017-18.

He scored his solitary top-flight goal for the club in the 4-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on the final day of last season before fitness problems took a toll in his second campaign with the Reds.

Solanke, who has one cap for England at senior level, having come on as a substitute against Brazil in November 2017, cited Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe as a key factor in his decision to join the club.

He told afcbTV: “I think this club is going somewhere. Over the past few years, they have been really good in the Premier League and had some good positional finishes as well.”

“I think it’s a good club to be at, especially for someone of my age. I spoke with the manager – he’s a really nice guy. From playing and watching the Premier League, I know the sort of manager he is. I was excited to meet him and I’m really looking forward to working with him and seeing what he’s about.”

Solanke’s arrival at Bournemouth comes amid reports veteran striker Jermain Defoe is set to join Rangers on an 18-month loan deal, while the Cherries’ England international Callum Wilson has been rumoured as a possible January target for Chelsea.

On his new recruit, Howe said: “Dominic is technically gifted, very athletic and has the physical profile that will give us something different in our front line.

“He has done very well for England at various age groups, has a huge amount of potential and I’m really excited about working with him.”

Nathaniel Clyne is reportedly set to join Solanke in moving from Merseyside to England’s south coast, with a loan deal for the right-back running until the end of this season understood to be close.