Watch: Bejamin Mendy almost gets tackled by steward after Manchester City beat Liverpool

A hilarious moment presented itself to those in attendance at the Etihad Stadium after Manchester City beat Liverpool 2-1 in the Premier League.

The game ended and as soon as the final whistle blew, City players began their celebrations. One such player wishing to join in was Benjamin Mendy.

The defender can be seen running onto the pitch from the sidelines to celebrate with his teammates, when suddenly a steward rushes on as well to stop what he thought was a pitch invader.

The hilarious moment was captured and noticed by Alex Young and subsequently shared on Twitter.

A classic @benmendy23 moment – running on to the pitch after you’ve just beaten your rivals and to be chased my stewards who think you’re pitch invading! 😂😂🦈🦈 #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/fFfcLzloy7 — Alex Young (@AlexYoung75) January 3, 2019

Mendy acknowledged it himself on Twitter, and true to his entertaining self, didn’t mind poking some fun at himself too.

😂😂😂😂 bro was about to tackle me https://t.co/PDPTz1ka1H — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) January 4, 2019

Certainly, a moment for the ages!