Watch: Vincent Kompany verbally abuses Mohamed Salah after foul

Vincent Kompany made life as difficult as he possibly could for Liverpool as Manchester City beat the Reds in the Premier League, and even let his feelings be known verbally.

The highly intense battle at the top of the league table saw City pip Liverpool to cut the gap between the two sides to four points, but there were several talking points through the game.

During the match, Kompany lunged in on Mo Salah and clearly caught the Egyptian, prompting him to go down in a heap. Instead of apologizing, the Belgian instead decided to verbally abuse Salah, as can be seen here.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp later revealed his frustration over the referee not sending Kompany off for the tackle that he deemed to be too dangerous.

As it was, Manchester City went on to win the game 2-1 thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero and the winner from Leroy Sane.