Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool: 5 talking points from Manchester City’s win against Liverpool at the Etihad

With Manchester City’s win over Liverpool blowing the title race wide open, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the all the major talking points.

1. Pep shuffles pack with crucial selection calls

While Pep Guardiola’s line-up for the proverbial ‘six-pointer’ against Liverpool comprised of the same core of players he has preferred for much of the season, he also had the pundits baffled with a couple of surprises. Kyle Walker’s absence for the second consecutive game was rather unexpected with Danilo preferred at right-back and Laporte filling in at left-back. On the other hand, while Leroy Sane coming in for Riyad Mahrez was less surprising, it was indeed a clear indication of Guardiola’s intent to have go at Liverpool, with the slightly quicker Sane perhaps better equipped to unsettle Liverpool’s solid back-line.

2. City start with purpose before Liverpool almost score in mad scramble

As early as the first five minutes, Manchester City made it clear they meant business by forcing Liverpool to retreat within their own area, their otherwise solid defence unable to bypass City’s high press. Some 10 minutes later, Liverpool finally made headway by keeping the ball for a sustained period of time and City’s failure to make the most of their dominance was evident as they did not have a single shot on target even by the 28th minute. In contrast, Liverpool made full use of the little time they had on the ball, almost scoring in a mad scramble around the 17th minute when Salah slipped Mane through, only for the Senegalese to strike the post before John Stones’s bizzare clearance ricocheted off Ederson and forced the England international into a goal-line clearance, the ball failing to cross the line by 1.1 centimetres as revealed later.

3. Liverpool unlucky as Kompany escapes first half red

Although City’s first half showing was completely deserving of the win which they eventually sealed, it could have been a completely different story had Vincent Kompany been rightfully sent off for a lunge on Salah just prior to Sergio Aguero’s thunderous strike. With John Stones’s underhit pass putting his captain under pressure from the Egyptian, Kompany elected to go in two footed on the Liverpool forward who would’ve otherwise been through on goal. Referee Anthony Taylor, whose appointment was already under scrutiny owing to him being a Greater Manchester native – immediately pulled play back but only pulled out a yellow from his pocket, much to everyone’s surprise.

4. Scintillating Aguero puts City ahead before Firmino brings Liverpool level

Having had calls for a foul on him waved away by the referee, Sergio Aguero responded just 30 seconds later in devastating fashion. Receiving a cross from Bernardo Silva, the Argentine fired in a scorcher from the tightest of angles in the 40th minute to ensure the hosts went into half-time leading 1-0. Liverpool responded just as kindly after the restart, Roberto Firmino heading in unmarked at the far side from the most delicate of touches sent in by Andy Robertson -setting up a frenetic final half an hour.

5. Sane has last word as champions blow title race wide open

With neither side refusing to back down and settle for a draw, it seemed inevitable that one of the them would soon score. City seemed the dominant side despite Liverpool pulling a goal back and it was indeed the Merseysiders who blinked first – Raheem Sterling setting up Leroy Sane whose excellent finish went in off the far post to make it 2-1 with a goal that would turn out to be the eventual winner. Captain Kompany stated after the match how their performance came about due to their ‘guts’ and it is indeed this gutsy display which has blown the title race wide open, City hanging on to Liverpool’s coattails with the Champions now only 4 points adrift of Jurgen Klopp’s men.