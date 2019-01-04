De Bruyne on Man City bench for crunch Liverpool clash

Kevin De Bruyne will start among the substitutes at the Etihad Stadium with Pep Guardiola reshaping his defence for Liverpool’s visit.

Pep Guardiola has named Kevin De Bruyne on the bench for Manchester City's blockbuster clash against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Belgium star De Bruyne, who missed Sunday's win over Southampton due to a muscle problem, underwent a fitness test on Thursday morning and has been deemed fit enough only to join Kyle Walker, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan among the substitutes.

John Stones has been restored to the defence with Aymeric Laporte seemingly set to play at left-back following Oleksandr Zinchenko's struggles at St Mary's.

City's only other change sees Leroy Sane preferred to Mahrez.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has opted for Jordan Henderson over Fabinho in midfield, while the fit-again James Milner comes in to replace Xherdan Shaqiri.

Third-placed City sit seven points behind leaders Liverpool following back-to-back defeats against Crystal Palace and Leicester City in December.





Here we go! City XI | Ederson, Danilo, Stones, Kompany (C), Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, Sane, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero Subs | Muric, Walker, Gündogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Otamendi, Jesus Presented by @haysworldwide #mancity pic.twitter.com/Nd3GwZ0BnC — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 3, 2019



