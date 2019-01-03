Watch: Paul Pogba gets nutmegged as Manchester United beat Newcastle United

Paul Pogba has been simply sensational since new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over at Manchester United, but the Frenchman had a moment to forget during the 2-0 away triumph for the Red Devils against Newcastle United.

In the first half, Pogba was given a taste of his own medicine by Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu, as he casually rolled the ball between the legs of the World Cup winner to pass it to a teammate.

It probably wouldn’t have been such a big deal, but the truth is – Pogba has been known for trying an extravagant piece of dribbling every now and then, and the former Juventus superstar was certainly forced to eat some humble pie on this one.

Watch the embarrassing moment take place below.

Thankfully for Pogba though, United went on to win the game comfortably, with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford in the second half sealing a fourth straight victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United boss.