Dominic Solanke will not be swapping Liverpool for Crystal Palace this month, according to Eagles boss Roy Hodgson.

Solanke had been heavily linked with a move to Selhurst Park to try and help Palace’s miserable form in front of goal, their strikers only scoring four goals all season – with Wilfried Zaha scoring three of them.

Bundesliga club Schalke had emerged as a rival for Solanke’s signature but they ruled themselves out of a loan deal for the England Under-21 international.

That appeared to put Palace in pole position, but Hodgson says he will now be turning his attentions elsewhere.

“Unfortunately it is a club decision, it turns out there were complications and the club decided it wasn’t the right moment to do it,” he told reporters when asked about Solanke after Palace’s 2-0 Premier League win at Wolves.

“He had made up his mind in our favour, but it didn’t work out. But you accept these things as a manager.

“We are on the lookout, of course, and are anxious to do what we can. It is not easy, it is not an easy transfer window.”

One factor in Hodgson’s decision could be Jordan Ayew’s display in the victory at Molineux, the striker opening his Palace account with his first league goal since April.

“When you are a forward you do need goals and he has had to wait for that,” he said. “If anyone deserved that goal, it was him.

“He worked hard and defended well.

“We have modified our line-up up at times but we have that flexibility to play with one, two or three up front. Occasionally, he gets sacrificed in those moments, but it was good to bring him back.”

Hodgson also hopes to have Christian Benteke back in the coming weeks, the Belgium international having been struggling with a knee injury.

“We hope he will get fit and train with us tomorrow [Thursday], and be back with us over the course of the next week, if he gets himself match fit that will be like a new signing,” added Hodgson.