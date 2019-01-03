Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester United: 5 talking points from Red Devils’ 4th consecutive PL win

Following Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Newcastle at St. James’ Park, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the major talking points from the game.

5. First goalless half for Ole despite fast start

A striking feature of interim manager Solskjaer’s relatively short time in charge of his former club has been United’s ability to start games at breakneck speed, very often scoring goals by virtue of the sheer brutality of their relentless attacks on the opposition goal.

Their fast start at St.James’ therefore came as no surprise and despite Newcastle creating a few presentable chances themselves, United were the dominant team throughout.

What was different for the Red Devils, however, was the fact that they experienced a goalless half of football for the very first time under their new manager – previously scoring at least one goal in each half of the three matches they’ve played under him.

Although the attacking verve remained constant, the finishing seemed lacklustre as both teams made their way into the dressing room(s) at half-time with the score 0-0.

4. Lascelles lucky to escape red

Usually one of Newcastle’s most consistent performers, Jamal Lascelles’ moment of madness in the first-half could very well have reduced Newcastle to 10 men.

Having taken a heavy touch, the Newcastle captain lunged into Ander Herrera in a desperate attempt to retrieve the ball, catching the Spaniard high on the ankles and despite Andre Marriner calling play back, the Englishman was lucky enough to escape with just a yellow card where other referees might have gone for a different colour.

3. First clean sheet for United post-Jose

Having seen his team fail to keep a clean sheet in the first three games of his reign despite defending confidently for large parts, Solskjaer remarked after the win at Bournemouth how his ‘boys’ had promised him one soon – and true to their word, United’s resolute defence lapped up their first clean sheet under the Norwegian.

While St. James’ Park hasn’t always been their favorite place to go to, their largely solid backline provided a very good foundation for some breath-taking attacking play which in turn ensured they took home all three points against the Magpies.

2. Solskjaer breaks Sir Alex and Jose’s record

Irrespective of whether his stint in the Old Trafford hotseat is extended beyond the summer, United’s interim manager has written his name into their history books with four wins in his first four games – overtaking Sir Alex as well as former manager Jose Mourinho in the process.

Moreover, he is now only one win shy of Sir Matt Busby, who holds the record with five wins in his first five games – the longest win streak of any new manager to take charge at the club.

1.Top-4 race reignited as Chelsea drop points

While Arsenal dropping points 3 days ago against Liverpool ensured United stayed close to 5th, they were still 8 points points behind Maurizio Sarri’s men in 4th position at kick-off, before the West Londoners were held to a 0-0 draw against relegation strugglers Southampton – meaning Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are now only 6 points off 4th spot.

A task which seemed almost impossible a couple of weeks ago suddenly seems within grasp as United’s perfect festive record has ensured they now have a fighting chance to claim the fourth Champions League spot they so desperately crave.