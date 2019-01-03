Premier League players who need to leave in January

The January transfer window is finally upon us, about six months after the summer transfer window slammed shut. While Chelsea’s move for Christian Pulisic has already served up a real headliner for the ongoing transfer market, there could be many more to come.

But it will be fair to say that it also presents many players the chance to get a move that could help them reignite their careers. It helps them to go out there and prove many wrong and show their worth to everyone. Many have, in the past, used the January transfer window as an escape route to prove their former clubs wrong.

And here we look at Premier League players who should seek a move in January.

5. Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton)

When Gabbiadini arrived at the Premier League scene, many thought that he was the man to play for a bigger club. He almost took Southampton to the League Cup trophy in 2017, but what happened after that stagnated him as a footballer.

The Italian has now failed to make an impact at St.Mary’s over the last 12 months, having appeared only 12 times this season, out of which only four have been starts. He has scored only once, with Charlie Austin and Danny Ings now firing for the Saints.

Still 27, there certainly are much greener pastures for the Italian out there. Torino and Fiorentina have been linked with him, along with AC Milan and if he wants to improve himself as a player and get himself back to his best, Gabbiadini really does need a move.

4. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace)

Christian Benteke has now been left to be a mere shadow of the player he was once was at Aston Villa. The big Belgian is one of the reasons why Crystal Palace are struggling near the bottom of the division, as they continue to not get enough goals.

Benteke’s career has come to a standstill. The 28-year-old has made only 4 appearances for the Eagles this season and it shows that the club has lost faith in him to get the goals they need. They now rely on makeshift strikers Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha, because of a lack of a proper centre-forward who can fetch them ten goals a season.

Injuries haven’t helped and that has brought him down further. Perhaps, a move away from England could reignite his career.

3. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

Mesut Ozil still is, on his best day, one of the greatest attacking midfielders in the Premier League. While he hardly lives up to that tag because of how Arsenal play along with the demands that the Premier League places on players, someone like Ozil can still go abroad and weave his magic behind strikers.

Arsenal’s defensive concerns have never been sorted out ever since the German arrived, meaning their forward players are regularly forced to track back. And considering his low work-rate, Ozil doesn’t do that enough; implying he would need a team that has a solid defence and doesn’t have too many demands of work-rate. A team that allows him to be ‘himself’.

The 30-year-old may be past the prime age for an average footballer, but he has glittered everytime he has started games. And Arsenal are doing fine enough without him. Outside the Premier League, he will still be the world-class playmaker that he always has been.

Therefore it is of no surprise that Inter Milan are said to be one of the clubs interested in the German, who is also drawing interest from the MLS.

2. Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea)

The number of midfielders Chelsea have and the options they have in there, don’t allow Cesc Fabregas to feature. And the player he is- he wants a proper defensive midfielder behind him to cover for him, while he sits in space to launch attacks. He will struggle to play in a 4-3-3 shape that has a deep-lying playmaker, as preferred by Maurizio Sarri.

Considering that is what Chelsea play these days with Mateo Kovacic as the first choice, a player of Cesc Fabregas’s calibre won’t fit in and won’t get as much football as he deserves. He has made only one start this season, appearing four times from the bench. He has, however, appeared five times in the Europa League, assisting twice.

With Monaco and AC Milan after him, Fabregas probably will prefer moving. And that will be for the good of his future and his career. He is still 31 and still has about 3 or 4 years of football ahead of him.

1. Georges-Kevin N’koudou (Tottenham)

As a team, Tottenham are hardly reliant on second striker Fernando Llorente, let alone on Kevin Georges N’Koudou. The way Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura have grown in stature this season has defined the way the side has improved despite not having made a single summer signing. That, unfortunately, as also signalled an ‘end’ to N’Koudou’s Spurs career.

And probably, N’Koudou is the most fruitless piece of business Spurs have done over the last three seasons. Swapped for Clinton N’Jie- another futile signing, N’Koudou is a fringe player and has hardly started in any Premier League game since his arrival. The 23-year-old has made only a single League Cup appearance this season, failing to appear even once in the Premier League.

He is still 23 and still has bundles of pace in him. For a mid-table club, he can change games with it. Spurs did try using him like that, but the emergence of other players left him to be on the fringes. If a chance arises, N’Koudou should leave Tottenham as early as possible.