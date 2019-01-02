73 year old Manchester United record in sight with one more win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The Norwegian manager has overseen Manchester United victories in the past three games following Jose Mourinho’s sacking, and can break a long standing record with a fourth against Newcastle.

Manchester United travel to struggling Newcastle later today, with a fourth victory in four in sight for the caretaker manager.

If he manages to win, he would be equalling Sir Matt Busby’s 73 year old club record of winning the first four games of his managerial stint and besting Jose Mourinho’s record of three wins on the bounce that the Portuguese manager pulled off, before losing to rivals Manchester City in their fourth game.

Manchester United find themselves in the 6th position, 8 points off the top 4 after a dismal start to the season under Jose Mourinho. The 3-1 hammering that they suffered at Anfield was Mourinho’s final game in charge following which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as caretaker manager.

Under his stewardship, Manchester United has undergone a stunning reversal in fortune, winning three games on the bounce and scoring 12 goals in the process. If he strings together four wins with a victory at Newcastle, calls to appoint him permanent manager will only strengthen.